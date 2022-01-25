Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 5,891 new Covid-19 cases, of which 852 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,17,842. Active caseload in the state now stands at 77,340.

Odisha also reported seven (07) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,532 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Tuesday morning. The state had reported five (05) Covid-19 fatalities Monday.

Khurda reported two (2) death while Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jharsuguda and Kendrapara reported one (01) death each.

Out of total 5,891 new infections, 3,413 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,478 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 7,291 cases of coronavirus infections Monday.

Khurda district registered highest 1500 fresh infections, followed by Sundargarh (501) and Cuttack (482).

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (106), Balasore (234), Bargarh (85), Bhadrak (94), Balangir (138), Boudh (93), Deogarh (61), Dhenkanal (133), Gajapati (96), Ganjam (75), Jagatsinghpur (108), Jajpur (219), Jharsuguda (35), Kalahandi (188), Kandhamal (73), Kendrapada (114), Keonjhar (137), Koraput (128), Malkangiri (52), Mayurbhanj (218), Nawarangpur (95), Nayagarh (205), Nuapada (56), Puri (63), Rayagada (125), Sambalpur (158), Sonepur (20)

The State Pool reported 299 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,72,53,665 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 10,309.

