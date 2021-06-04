Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 7,729 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 7,98,699. The active caseload in the state now stands at 82,679. Out of the 7,729 new infections, 4,331 were reported from quarantine centres while 3,398 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported the highest ever 39 fresh fatalities taking total tally in the state to 2,912 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department.

Khurda alone reported the highest number of six deaths (including three from Bhubaneswar); followed by Angul, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts (three each); Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts (two each); Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 1,062 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 720 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (449), Mayurbhanj (442), Balasore (426), Jajpur (388), Puri (333), Rayagada (310), Bhadrak (287), Sundargarh (270), Jagatsinghpur (255), Dhenkanal (252), Kendrapara (223), Nabarangpur and Nayagarh (219 each), Bargarh (189), Koraput (185), Kalahandi (167), Keonjhar (166), Sambalpur (161), Ganjam (153), Boudh (128), Malkangiri (104), Deogarh (72), Jharsuguda (71), Gajapati (68), Bolangir and Subarnapur (61 each), Kandhamal (52) and Nuapada (48).

The State Pool reported 188 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,20,40,830 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 10,434.

PNN