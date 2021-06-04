Bhubaneswar: There was a slight decrease in the number of new Covid-19 infections with Odisha registering 7,729 cases in the last 24 hours, the I & PR department said in a tweet Friday morning. The new infections took Odisha’s tally close to the eight-lakh mark with 7,98,699 people being infected by the virus. The active caseload currently stands at 82,679. Out of the 7,729 new infections, 4,331 were reported from quarantine centres while 3,398 persons contracted the virus locally.

The rate of fatalities due to the virus also decreased with Odisha reporting 39 deaths in the last 24 hours. It took the total tally of deceased persons in the state to 2,912, a tweet by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

Khurda district reported six deaths (including three from Bhubaneswar). It was followed by the districts of Angul, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Sundargarh (three each); Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri (two each); Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 1,062 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 720 new infections.

Also read: Covid third wave likely to attack people of all age groups including children: ILS chief

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (449), Mayurbhanj (442), Balasore (426), Jajpur (388), Puri (333), Rayagada (310), Bhadrak (287), Sundargarh (270), Jagatsinghpur (255), Dhenkanal (252), Kendrapara (223), Nabarangpur and Nayagarh (219 each), Bargarh (189), Koraput (185), Kalahandi (167), Keonjhar (166), Sambalpur (161), Ganjam (153), Boudh (128), Malkangiri (104), Deogarh (72), Jharsuguda (71), Gajapati (68), Bolangir and Subarnapur (61 each), Kandhamal (52) and Nuapada (48).

The State Pool reported 188 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,20,40,830 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 10,434.

PNN