Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 80 new Covid-19 cases, of which 12 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,86,852. Active caseload in the state now stands at 750.

Out of the total 80 new infections, 45 were reported from quarantine centres while 35 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 78 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Sambalpur district registered the highest number of new cases with 13 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Gajapati with nine (09) new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (5), Bargarh (1), Bolangir (4), Boudh (2), Cuttack (3), Deogarh (3), Ganjam (3), Jajpur (2), Kandhamal (1), Kendrapara (3), Keonjhar (1), Khurda (8), Koraput (3), Mayurbhanj (7), Nabarangpur (1), Nuapada (1), Subarnapur (2) and Sundargarh (6).

The State Pool reported two (02) new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 3,00,11,403 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 152.

PNN