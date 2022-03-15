Jaleswar: A young engineer committed suicide after losing lakhs of rupees to online trading and games.

Unable to bear the trauma of incurring huge losses, Soumitra Nandi alias Chiku, 27, the only son of former ward member Swarup Nandi and Anganwadi worker Kalpana Nandi consumed poison, sources said.

The incident occurred at Ambaliatha village under this police limits in Balasore district. Chiku was an engineer by profession and was engaged in an IT company in Bangalore.

However, he was working from home due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, he was addicted to online gaming and trading. He lost lakhs of rupees and was in debt trap. His father had recently sold his lands and deposited Rs 12 lakh to clear the debts.

A case regarding defaulting on loan repayment was also registered following which Jaleswar police had seized his laptop and cellphone.

Since then, he was going through severe mental pressure. Later, he wrote a suicide note, apologising to his parents before consuming pesticide. His parents first rushed him to a local hospital and then to the district headquarters hospital.

He was then referred to Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital where he breathed his last.

PNN