Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 9,793 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 5, 54, 666. The active caseload in the state stands at 94,829. Out of the 9,793 new infections, 5,534 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,259 persons contracted the virus locally. Since May 6, this is the first time that less than 10,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in 24 hours.

The last time when less than 10,000 cases were reported in the state was May 5 when a total of 9,889 cases were registered. Since then the number of daily cases has always gone over the 10,000-mark. Odisha reported 10,521 cases May 6 followed by 12, 238 new infections May 7. The number of cases had slightly decreased May 8 with 11,807 testing positive. Odisha had registered 10,635 and 10,031 new cases May 9 and 10 respectively.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 1, 511 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 1,018 new infections.

A total of 1,06,12,456 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 9,706.

The state also reported 18 fatalities in the last 24 hours according to a tweet by the Health and Family Welfare department. Angul reported maximum of four deaths, followed by Khurda three (Including two from Bhubaneswar), Sundargarh, Kalahandi and Rayagada (two each) and Malkangiri, Boudh, Deogarh, Gajapati and Puri (one each). Among the deceased was a 26 years old male from Khurda district.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Cuttack (641), Angul (526), Jharsuguda (404), Nuapada (401), Jajpur (376), Sambalpur (356), Puri (351), Bolangir (342), Balasore (314), Nabarangpur (302), Ganjam (276), Bargarh (270), Nayagarh (254), Keonjhar (244), Kalahandi (224), Mayurbhanj (199), Jagatsinghpur (189), Koraput (174), Kendrapara (158), Boudh (152), Rayagada (148), Subarnapur (140), Deogarh (125), Gajapati (111), Kandhamal (101), Dhenkanal (91), Malkangiri (63) and Bhadrak (52).

The State Pool reported 280 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

PNN