Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded eight new Covid-19 cases, of which none is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,357. Active caseload in the state now stands at 116.

Out of total eight new infections, five were reported from quarantine centres while three persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 10 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with five persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Koraput and Sundargarh with one new infection each.

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and tested positive.

A total of 3,16,12,433 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 10.

PNN