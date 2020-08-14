Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered the highest single-day spike with 1,977 new coronavirus cases reported Friday. This information was given by the I&PR Department, Government of Odisha in a tweet Friday morning. Among the new coronavirus cases, 1,241 persons were in quarantine while 736 were local contacts. Currently there are 16,353 active coronavirus cases in Odisha.

Khurda district has emerged as the new hotspot of coronavirus infections in the state. In the last 24 hours, 332 new COVID-19 infections have been reported from the district. However, Ganjam district is showing a slight downslide in the number of daily infections. In the last 24 hours, 280 cases have been reported from the district.

Other districts which reported new cases of coronavirus infections are: Bhadrak (118), Mayurbhanj (120), Cuttack (101), Gajapati (93), Koraput (90), Sundargarh (88), Puri (83), Nayagarh (75), Rayagada (70), Jajpur (69), Kandhamal (60), Sambalpur (59), Balasore (56), Malkangiri (52), Kalahandi (48), Dhenkanal (40), Jagatsinghpur (34), Bargarh (22), Nabarangpur (17), Jharsuguda (11), Keonjhar (10), Bolangir and Sonepur (seven each), Kendrapara (six), Boudh (five), Angul and Deogarh (two each).

So far 54,630 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha. Out of these COVID-19 patients, 37,900 have recovered from the attack of the deadly virus. The state reported 1,422 new recoveries Thursday.