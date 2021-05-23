Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 12,852 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 6,92,382. The active caseload in the state now stands at 1,11,862. Out of the 12,852 new infections, 7,195 were reported from quarantine centres while 5,657 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported highest ever 28 fresh fatalities taking the total tally in the state to 2,456 as per a tweet of the Health and Family Welfare department. Out of the 28 more fatalities, Khurda alone reported five (including four from Bhubaneswar); Kalahandi and Sundargarh districts (four each); Angul and Kendrapara districts (three each); Nabarangpur, Puri and Rayagada districts (two each); Ganjam, Gajapati and Nuapada districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 1,909 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 1,073 new infections.

Also read: Cops in Koraput foil illegal trafficking bid of migrant workers

Other districts that reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (874), Sundargarh (848), Kalahandi (668), Mayurbhanj (586), Balasore (508), Dhenkanal (482), Puri (472), Bargarh (461), Jharsuguda (399), Sambalpur (355), Boudh (347), Nabarangpur (344), Ganjam (340), Jajpur (337), Nayagarh (331), Jagatsinghpur (300), Kendrapara (285), Bolangir (274), Koraput (272), Rayagada (198), Keonjhar (180), Bhadrak (151), Malkangiri (114), Deogarh (105), Kandhamal (104), Gajapati (77), Nuapada (70) and Subarnapur (55).

The State Pool reported 333 new cases in the last 24 hours. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,13,08,564 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 10,601.

PNN