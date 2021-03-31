Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally Wednesday surged to 3,40,917 after 297 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike this year, a health department official said.

Of the 297 new cases, 174 were reported from quarantine centres, while the remaining were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Kalahandi district registered the 57 new cases, followed by Sundargarh (38), Khurda (33) and Nuapada (31).

Malkangiri district continued to remain COVID-19 free for a week.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,921 as no more fatalities were reported since Tuesday.

Besides, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities, he said.

The state currently has 2,013 active cases, while 3,36,930 patients have recovered from the infection.

The number of active cases in the state has doubled in a span of only six days.

While the number of active cases was 937 on March 24, it increased to 2,013 on March 31, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 90.43 lakh tests for COVID-19, including 20,874 on Tuesday.

Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 3.77, the data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

PTI