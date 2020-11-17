Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 644 new cases of coronavirus infections in the state in the last 24 hours. This information was given by the I&PR Department, Government of Odisha in a tweet Tuesday. Out of the new positive coronavirus cases, 371 persons were in quarantine while the remaining contracted the disease by coming in contact with infected persons.

This is the fifth successive day when less than 1,000 infections have been recorded in Odisha. It is a very positive trend in the state keeping in mind that Unlock 6.0 is going underway. Earlier Monday the state had reported 749 infections.



The death toll in Odisha rose to 1560 with 17 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

District Wise Breakdown: In last 24 hours fresh COVID-19 cases in Angul detected as 29, similarly Balasore 13, Bargarh 14, Bhadrak 19, Bolangir 32, Boudh 3, Cuttack 38, Deogarh 3, Dhenkanal 6, Gajapati 3, Ganjam 7, Jagatsinghpur 27, Jajpur 17, Jharsuguda 26, Kalahandi 15, Kandhamal 5, Kendrapada 29, Keonjhar 37, Khurda 73, Koraput 1, Malkangiri 16, Mayurbhanj 59, Nabarangpur 15, Nayagarh 9, Nuapada 9, Puri 34, Rayagada 1, Sambalpur 15 Sonepur 10, Sundargarh 62. The state poll stands at 17.

The current number of active cases in Odisha stands at 9280. So far 310052 persons have tested positive for the disease in the state.

PNN

