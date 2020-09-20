Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday registered a record spike of 4,330 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,79,880.

The death toll increased to 701 in the state with 10 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 4,330 new cases, 2,556 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,774 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 176 new cases, Balasore 121, Bargarh 99, Bhadrak 74, Balangir 79, Boudh 47, Cuttack 549, Deogarh 12, Dhenkanal 67, Gajapati 16, Ganjam 51, Jagatsinghpur 167, Jajpur 158, Jharsuguda 153, Kalahandi 100, Kandhamal 178, Kendrapara 107, Keonjhar 118, Khurda 644, Koraput 94, Malkangiri 63, Mayurbhanj 152, Nabarangpur 133, Nayagarh 53, Nuapada 62, Puri 292, Rayagada 85, Sambalpur 107, Sonepur 25, Sundargarh 123 and State pool 225.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 37,469.

PNN