Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases, of which zero are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,912. Active caseload in the state now stands at 114.

Out of the total ten new infections, six were reported from quarantine centres while four persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 17 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Bolangir district registered the highest number of new cases with three persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Balasore and Khurda districts with two new infections each.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Cuttack, Sambalpur and Sundargarh (one each).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,10,27,834 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 17.

PNN