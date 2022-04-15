Koraput: In a shocking incident, a student of Class VII was allegedly murdered by two of his friends Thursday afternoon under Town police limits in Koraput following an altercation over mobile game.

Later, the children disposed the victim’s body at a secluded place near embankment of Kolab, which was spotted Friday morning.

A source said that the three minor friends were playing game on a mobile phone near a school in the village. All of a sudden, a scuffle erupted between them over the game. Things took an ugly turn when the victim was allegedly attacked by his friends after the former did not allow the other two to play the game. In a fit of rage, the two friends bludgeoned him to death with a stone, the source added.

“Based on an FIR lodged by the deceased’s father, a case has been registered under relevant Sections of atrocity Act as the deceased belonged to scheduled tribe (ST) category,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Utkal Keshari Das said.

The three boys were playing near village school. Later, two of them attacked the 12-year-old victim with stone. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and a detailed probe is underway.

Exact cause behind the victim boy’s untimely death has not been ascertained yet, the ASP Das added.

