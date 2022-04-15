Bhubaneswar: With the north-south trough roughly along Longitude 90°E and to the north of Latitude 22°N persisting and now seen at 1.5 Km above mean sea level, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre Friday issued Yellow Warning for next few days.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD centre said, “The cyclonic circulation over northeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood at 0.9 Km above mean sea level has become less marked.”

Light to moderate rain and/or thunderstorm has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Ganjam, Nayagarh and Rayagada of South Odisha and dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of Odisha, the mid-day bulletin further stated.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded in Cms include: Nayagarh town in Nayagarh (4), Kashipur in Rayagada (1) and Aska in Ganjam (1).

Maximum (day) temperatures observed marked rise and appreciable fall at one or two places over North Interior Odisha and no major change at elsewhere over Odisha.

They were appreciably above normal at one or two places over North Odisha, above normal at a few places over North Interior Odisha, at one or two places over South Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha, the IMD mid-day bulletin mentioned.

Highest maximum temperature of 44.2oC was recorded at Sonepur and the lowest minimum temperature of 21.0oC was recorded at Nayagarh in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Friday (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Rayagada and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh and Khurda.

Saturday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Sunday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

No major change in the maximum (day) temperature during next five days over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature will be more than 40°C at many places and likely to be above normal by 2°C to 3°C at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha during next four to five days. It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather condition while going outside during mid-day (12 noon to 3.00pm).

