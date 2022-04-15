Nischintakoili: On second day of remand Friday, accused Siba Sahu was taken to the spot where he recreated crime scene in connection with the sensational quintuple murder case that had taken place at Kusupur village under Mahanga police limits of Cuttack.

A police official said that the crime scene was recreated in presence of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and Mahanga police station IIC. The weapon with which brutal murder was conducted has been seized during the crime scene recreation. Police had taken Siba on a three-day remand Thursday for detailed probe, the official added.

Siba was taken to Kusupur amid tight security. The probing-team also seized few other incriminating instruments from the spot.

It is pertinent to mention here that Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Salepur had allowed the Mahanga police to take Siba on a three-day remand. However, the crime scene recreation was postponed Thursday due to illness of the accused man. He was rather interrogated by the probing-team at Mahanga police station.

A case (No-81/2022) was registered in this connection by police.

Siba murdered five members of his elder brother’s family April 11 (Monday) night in a fit of rage over some property disputes and then surrendered before Balichandrapur police in Jajpur district.

The five deceased were identified as Alekha Sahu, his wife Rashmita Prusty, daughter Payal, elder son Guddu and younger son Ishi.

Sunita Sahu, the wife of accused Siba Wednesday disclosed a number of details about the incident after she broke her silence.

According to a source, the brutal killing of five family members of Siba’s elder brother in Kusupur village under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack was fallout of the decade-old feud that ended in murders.

She also claimed that her husband’s elder brother had been torturing them (Sunita and Siba) for the last 12 years.

“A scuffle erupted after my husband asked his elder brother for keys of the house. Later, the elder brother and his family attacked my husband and severely beat him (the latter). Things took an ugly turn when, in a fit of rage, he (Siba) retaliated and killed all of them,” the woman stated while bursting into tears.

“During the murder spree, I was locked by my husband (Siba) in a room. No other person was involved in the murder except him. He unlocked the door and threatened of killing me if I had not left the place soon after the crime was committed,” Sunita added.

On the other hand, in-laws of the deceased Alekha said, “It is difficult to believe that only one person is involved in the murder. Apart from the land dispute, there were also disputes over a rape case. For truth to come out, the probe should be handed over to CBI.”

PNN