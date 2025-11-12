Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has released its official holiday list for the year 2026, declaring 29 days as government holidays for state offices and executive magistrate courts.
The Revenue and Disaster Management Department (R&DM), through a detailed notification, outlined the complete holiday schedule for the upcoming year, including compulsory, optional, and coinciding holidays.
According to the notification, all state government offices and revenue and magisterial courts will remain closed on the following festive and commemorative occasions:
List of 29 official holidays:
14 January: Makar Sankranti
23 January: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Veer Surendra Sai Jayanti
26 January: Republic Day
3 March: Dola Purnima
4 March: Holi
21 March: Id ul Fitr
27 March: Ram Navami
1 April: Utkal Divas (Odisha Day)
3 April: Good Friday
14 April: Maha Vishuba Sankranti / Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti
1 May: Buddha Purnima/Pandit Raghunath Murmu Birthday
16 May: Savitri Amabasya
27 May: Eid al-Zuha
15 June: Raja Sankranti
26 June: Muharram
16 July: Ratha Yatra
15 August: Independence Day
26 August: Birthday of Prophet Muhammad
17 August: Jhulana Purnima
4 September: Janmashtami
14 September: Ganesh Chaturthi
15 September: Nuakhai
16 September: Nuakhai
17 October: Mahasaptami
19 October: Mahanavami
20 October: Vijaya Dashami
24 November: Rahas Purnima
25 December: Christmas Day
Id-ul-Fitr*
Muharram*
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)*
(*Subject to the appearance of the moon)
State employees will also be allowed to avail one optional holiday on any of the following nine occasions — irrespective of their religion or denomination — upon written permission from their competent authority:
- Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday
- Easter Saturday
- Bahuda Yatra
- Anla Navami
- Prathamastami
- Holi (second day)
- Raksha Bandhan
- Nuakhai
- Christmas Eve
The department clarified that certain festivals traditionally observed as holidays will not be separately declared this time since they coincide with Sundays or second and fourth Saturdays. These include Maha Shivratri, Pahili Raja, Mahalaya, Mahashtami, Kumar Purnima, and Diwali.
The official communication has been circulated to all government departments, district collectors, and key state and central institutions, including the Odisha High Court, RBI, and nationalised banks. The Information and Public Relations Department, All India Radio, and Doordarshan Bhubaneswar have also been informed for wide public dissemination.
PNN