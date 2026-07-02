Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday remembered one of its greatest literary icons, Kalindi Charan Panigrahi, on his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other dignitaries, paid rich tributes to the eminent Odia litterateur.

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସାହିତ୍ୟର ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସ୍ରଷ୍ଟା, ପ୍ରଖ୍ୟାତ ସାହିତ୍ୟିକ ତଥା ଔପନ୍ୟାସିକ କାଳିନ୍ଦୀ ଚରଣ ପାଣିଗ୍ରାହୀଙ୍କ ଜୟନ୍ତୀରେ ସଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧ ପ୍ରଣାମ। ତାଙ୍କର କାଳଜୟୀ ସାହିତ୍ୟ, ସୃଜନଶୀଳ ଚିନ୍ତାଧାରା ଓ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷା-ସାହିତ୍ୟ ପ୍ରତି ଅବିସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ସଦା ସର୍ବଦା ଆଗାମୀ ପିଢ଼ିକୁ ପ୍ରେରଣା ଯୋଗାଇବ। pic.twitter.com/WZaaYj2inu — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) July 2, 2026

Born July 2, 1901, in Biswanathpur village of the undivided Puri district, Panigrahi was a poet, novelist, dramatist and essayist whose contributions left a lasting mark on Odia literature. He is best known for his timeless novel ‘Matira Manisha’ and ‘Mansa Ra Biplaba’.

A pioneer of the Odia Sabuja literary movement, Panigrahi also founded the Odia daily Dharitri. He began his education at Puri Zilla School before joining Ravenshaw College in Cuttack, where he started his literary career.

His writings reflected rural life, human emotions and social values. Works such as ‘Matira Manisha’ remain enduring classics. In recognition of his contribution to Indian literature, Panigrahi was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 1971. The same year, he received the Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. Sambalpur University conferred on him an honorary D.Litt. degree in 1976.

More than a century after his birth, Panigrahi’s legacy as a poet, novelist and dramatist continues to inspire generations of readers and writers.

PNN