Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled three-day visit to Odisha from July 3 has been postponed due to official engagements in New Delhi, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said.

“The Home Minister’s Odisha visit is postponed due to some engagements in Delhi. The next date of the tour will be announced later,” Samal said.

Shah was scheduled to arrive in Jharsuguda July 3 and inaugurate Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) Rs 1,775-crore bio-ethanol plant at Baulsingha village. He was also slated to lay the foundation stones for other developmental projects in Bargarh before travelling to Sambalpur July 4 for public meetings, and interaction with BJP workers and local leaders.

Besides, the Home Minister was also scheduled to attend the President’s Colour presentation ceremony of the Odisha Police in Bhubaneswar July 5.

PTI