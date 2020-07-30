Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday reported 1,203 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 30,378.

The state also registered ten more deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 169, official sources informed.

Out of the 1,203 new cases, 758 were reported from quarantine centres while 445 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 15 new cases, Balasore 20, Bargarh 12, Bhadrak 53, Balangir six, Boudh three, Cuttack 97, Deogarh eight, Dhenkanal three, Gajapati 72, Ganjam 250, Jagatsinghpur eight, jajpur 46, Kalahandi four, Kandhamal 14, Kendrapada 14, Keonjhar 11, Khurda 220, Koraput 66, Malkangiri 65, Mayurbhanj 16, Nabarangpur four, Nayagarh 24, Puri nine, Rayagada 45, Sambalpur 40, Sonepur four and Sundargarh 74.

With the freshly reported cases, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 11,235.

PNN