Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday reported 1215 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally of the state to 28,107, informed the I&PR Department in a tweet.

5. Balangir: 21

Further, the death of seven patients while undergoing treatment in COVID hospitals was reported by the Health and Family Welfare dept.

Regret to inform the demise of 7 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals. 1. A 55-year old male of Ganjam district. 2. A 72-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes. 3. A 31-year old male of Rayagada district. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 28, 2020

Out of the 1215 fresh cases, 753 are reported to be quarantine cases while 462 have contracted the virus locally.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 11 cases, Balasore 29, Bargarh 10, Bhadrak two,Balangir 21, Boudh two, Cuttack 60, Dhenkanal one solitary case, Gajapati 89, Ganjam 332, Jagatsinghpur 47, Jaipur 20 Jharsuguda two, Kalahandi eight, Kandhamal 14, Kendrapada 14, Keonjhar 77, Khurda 312, Koraput 73, Malkangiri 14, Mayurbhanj 22, Nayagarh seven, Puri four, Rayagada 11, Sonepur and Sundargarh with two cases.

The total number of active cases in the state shot to 10545 cases while the total number of positive cases now stands at 28107.The cumulative tests done so far in the state has reached 476560 with 17373 recovering from the deadly infection.

PNN