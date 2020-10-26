Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 1,480 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,82,695.

Out of the 1,480 new cases, 858 were reported from quarantine centres while 622 are local contacts.

Covid-19 Report For 25th October New Positive Cases: 1480

In quarantine: 858

Local contacts: 622 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 141

2. Balasore: 84

3. Bargarh: 49

4. Bhadrak: 24

5. Balangir: 44

The total number of active cases now stands at17,281.

