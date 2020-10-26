Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 1,480 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,82,695.
Out of the 1,480 new cases, 858 were reported from quarantine centres while 622 are local contacts.
Covid-19 Report For 25th October
New Positive Cases: 1480
In quarantine: 858
Local contacts: 622
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 141
2. Balasore: 84
3. Bargarh: 49
4. Bhadrak: 24
5. Balangir: 44
The total number of active cases now stands at17,281.
