Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 1,503 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 26,892.

The death toll across the state reached 147 after seven additional deaths, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Regret to inform the demise of 7 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals. 1. A 63-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes. 2. A 45-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 27, 2020

Out of the 1,503 new cases, 1,002 were reported from quarantine centres while 501 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported one solitary case, Balasore 19, Bargarh 23, Bhadrak 25, Balangir 21, Boudh one, Cuttack 136, Dhenkanal 32, Gajapati 73, Ganjam 491, Jagatsinghpur six, Jaipur 51, Jharsuguda ten, Kalahandi ten, Kandhamal 73, Kendrapada nine, Keonjhar 43, Khurda 223, Koraput 34, Malkangiri 34, Mayurbhanj 28, Nabarangpur two, Nayagarh eight, Puri four, Rayagada 68, Sambalpur 17, Sonepur four and Sundargarh 57.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 9,919.

PNN