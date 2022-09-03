Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,28,244 Saturday as 174 more people, including 13 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,179 as a 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhubaneswar. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 226 infections and a fatality Friday.

The state now has 1,734 active Covid-19 cases, while 236 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,17,278.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.32 per cent as 13,217 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.