Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2,196 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the State I & PR Department in a tweet Saturday.

With the fresh addition, the state’s tally has increased to 2,66,345. Of them, 2,41,385 have already recovered from the disease and the rest 23,786 are undergoing treatment.

Out of the new positive cases, 1,274 patients were in quarantine while the remaining 922 patients contracted the disease after coming in contact with infected persons. It has been noticed that the number of daily infections have come down below the 2,500-mark for the last couple of days which are good signs of progress.

District wise breakdown: In the last 24 hours, Angul district reported 107 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Balasore 104, Bargarh 80, Bhadrak 16, Bolangir 71, Boudh 32, Cuttack 175, Dhenkanal 33, Gajapati seven, Ganjam 13, Jagatsinghpur 86, Jajpur 113, Jharsuguda 71, Kalahandi 94, Kandhamal 34, Kendrapada 82, Keonjhar 67, Khurda 259, Koraput 29, Malkangiri 38, Mayurbhanj 119, Nabarangpur 50, Nayagarh 20, Nuapada 108, Puri 77, Rayagada 14, Sambalpur 37, Sonepur 70 and Sundargarh 140. According to the department, the state pool stands at 50.

