Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 13,28,070 Friday as 226 more people, including 19 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,178 as an 81-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhubaneswar. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state has 1,797 active cases, while 228 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,17,042.

The positivity rate was at 1.74 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 13,026 samples.

PTI