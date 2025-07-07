Rayagada/Tikiri: Eleven members from three families of Tikarapada village in Kashipur block of Rayagada district fell ill after consuming toxic wild mushrooms. All of them are currently undergoing treatment.

Six of the affected are being treated at Osapada hospital. Five others, including a minor from two neighbouring families, were initially treated at Osapada. However, as their condition did not improve, they were shifted to Rayagada DHH around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Doctors have reported signs of improvement in their condition. According to sources, three women from the village had gone to the nearby forest Saturday morning and collected wild mushrooms. The mushrooms were later cooked and consumed by the families. By evening, all began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness.

PNN