Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday registered 245 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,32,106.

Out of the 244 new cases, 142 were reported from quarantine centres while 102 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 10th January, 2021 New Positive Cases: 244

In quarantine: 142

Local contacts: 102 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 19 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 11, 2021

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,118. With the recovery of 240 patients Sunday, the total cases reached 3,28,043.

PNN