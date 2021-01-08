Bhubaneswar: Odisha Friday registered 245 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,31,396.

Out of the 245 new cases, 141 were reported from quarantine centres while 104 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 7th January, 2021 New Positive Cases: 245

In quarantine: 141

Local contacts: 104 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 40 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 8, 2021

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,163. With the recovery of 282 patients Thursday, the total cases reached 3,27,290.

PNN