Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,854 new cases of COVID-19 infections Saturday according to a tweet by I&PR Department, Government of Odisha. The department said that among the new cases 1,659 persons were in quarantine. The remainder of the newly-infected persons contracted the disease by coming in contact with people who had COVID-19.

The fresh cases took Odisha’s tally of COVID-19 positive patients to 2, 49,693 while the number of active cases in the state now stands at 28,246. So far 2, 20,388 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Fifteen people have breathed their last in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, the Health & Family Welfare Department said in a different tweet. The total death tally in the state has now reached to 1,006. Five deaths were reported from Khurda district out of which three people succumbed to the disease in the state capital. Deaths were also reported from the districts of Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh.

Khurda district continued to be the hotspot of the infection with 393 cases. Cuttack district continued to be in the second spot with 244 new COVID-19 positive cases.

The other districts from where new coronavirus cases were reported are: Sundargarh (143), Angul (131), Mayurbhanj (127), Balasore (116), Puri (114), Sambalpur and Kalahandi (105 each), Jajpur (99), Bolangir (97), Bargarh (95), Nabarangpur (92), Kendrapara (91), Nuapada (83), Sonepur(79), Jharsuguda and Jagatsinghpur (68 each), Keonjhar (67), Bhadrak (66), Nayagarh (65), Malkangiri (61), Koraput(46), Kandhamal (45), Dhenkanal (43), Ganjam (39), Rayagada (29), Boudh (20) and Deogarh and Gajapati (16 each).

There were 88 new infections reported from the state pool. These people are from outside Odisha who have been hit by the virus in the state. Currently, they are also being treated at different COVID-19 treatment centres.

