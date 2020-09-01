Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday reported 3,025 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,06,561.

11 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 503.

Out of the 3,025 new cases, 1,844 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,181 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 58 new cases, Balasore 40, Bargarh 61, Bhadrak 94, Balangir 24, Boudh nine, Cuttack 312, Deogarh one, Dhenkanal 132, Gajapati 29, Ganjam 207, Jagatsinghpur 78, Jajpur 85, Jharsuguda 59, Kalahandi 82, Kandhamal 22, Kendrapara 128, Keonjhar 50, Khurda 666, Koraput 139, Malkangiri 32, Mayurbhanj 215, Nabarangpur 46, Nayagarh 67, Nuapada 79, Puri 136, Rayagada 13, Sambalpur 83,Sonepur 22 and Sundargarh 56.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 28,719.

PNN