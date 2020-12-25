Bhubaneswar: Odisha Friday registered 325 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,27,867.

Out of the 325 new cases, 187 were reported from quarantine centres while 138 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 24th December New Positive Cases: 325

In quarantine: 187

Local contacts: 138 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 32

2. Balasore: 28

3. Bargarh: 18

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 12 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 25, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,989. With the recovery of 324 patients Wednesday, the total cases reached 3,22,972.

PNN