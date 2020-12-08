Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday registered 349 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,21,913.

Out of the 349 new cases, 198 were reported from quarantine centres while 151 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 7th December New Positives Case: 349

In quarantine: 198

Local contacts: 151 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 26

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 19

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 6 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 8, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,629. With the recovery of 607 patients Monday, the total cases reached 3, 16,447.

PNN