Bhubaneswar: Odisha Friday registered 351 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,26,596.

Out of the 363 new cases, 208 were reported from quarantine centres while 155 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 20th December New Positive Cases: 363

In quarantine: 208

Local contacts: 155 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 23

2. Balasore: 20

3. Bargarh: 11

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 8 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 21, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,057. With the recovery of 338 patients Sunday, the total cases reached 3,21,647.

PNN