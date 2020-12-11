Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday registered 387 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,23,029.

Out of the 387 new cases, 220 were reported from quarantine centres while 167 are local contacts.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,798 with four new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 10th December New Positive Cases: 387

In quarantine: 220

Local contacts: 167 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 27

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 21

5. Balangir: 16 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 11, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,308. With the recovery of 458 patients Thursday, the total cases reached 3,17,870.

PNN