Bhubaneswar: Odisha Wednesday reported 401 new COVID-19 infections, the highest single-day tally since February 22, which took the tally to 12,91,518, the health department said.

The state had recorded 428 new infections February 22.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,126, with no new death recorded in the last 24 hours. Besides, 53 COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Of the 401 new cases, Khurda, where state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported the highest number of cases at 194, followed by 64 at Cuttack.

Odisha now has 1,957 active cases, while 12,80,382 people recovered from the infection, including 139 on Tuesday.

As many as 15,097 samples were examined for COVID-19 since Tuesday.

The test positivity rate stood at 2.66 per cent.

