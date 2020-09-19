Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday registered 4,209 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,75,550.

Out of the 4,209 new cases, 2,441 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,768 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 109 new cases, Balasore 183, Bargarh 116, Bhadrak 43, Balangir 78, Boudh 55, Cuttack 491, Deogarh 23, Dhenkanal 80, Gajapati 43, Ganjam 65, Jagatsinghpur 146, Jajpur 176, Jharsuguda 80, Kalahandi 90, Kandhamal 102, Kendrapara 123, Keonjhar 72, Khurda 663, Koraput 114, Malkangiri 63, Mayurbhanj 107, Nabarangpur 102, Nayagarh 47, Nuapada 52, Puri 326, Rayagada 92, Sambalpur 154, Sonepur 83, Sundargarh 121 and state pool 210.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 37,239.

