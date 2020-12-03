Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday registered 434 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,20,017.

Out of the 434 new cases, 249 were reported from quarantine centres while 185 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 2nd December New Positive Cases : 434

In quarantine: 249

Local contacts: 185 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 45

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 29 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 3, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,815. With the recovery of 660 patients Wednesday, the total cases reached 3,13,394.

PNN