Bhubaneswar: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spread its tentacles in Odisha with the state reporting fourth positive case Tuesday.

According to a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department, a 29-year-old man from Bhadrak has been tested positive for the deadly virus.

The victim has a travel history to Dubai.

Fourth COVID-19 confirmed case; 29 years old male of Bhadrak district with travel history to Dubai. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) March 31, 2020

The three persons who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in the state are currently in stable condition, said a source.

The H&FW department said that samples of 137 suspected COVID-19 patients were tested Tuesday and all reports turned out to be negative.