Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported its first case of the novel coronavirus as a 31-year-old student tested positive for COVID-19 here late Sunday night.

Capital Hospital administration here in the state capital confirmed the news after the youth’s blood sample and swab test reports in the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) tested him positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The 31-year-old student returned from Italy March 6 and was put in quarantine in New Delhi. However, he was let go and he returned to Bhubaneswar via train. After showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus March 13, he admitted himself at Capital Hospital before his blood and swab samples were sent to the RMRC.

A special team from the Health and Family Welfare department is reportedly keeping track of the situation. In addition to that, the State government is trying to ascertain the people the youth came in contact with so that they too could be put in quarantine.

The 31-year-old’s family members have already been quarantined.

PNN