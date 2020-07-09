Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported a record number of 401 COVID-19 recoveries Thursday. This is the highest single-day recovery from the pandemic COVID-19 in the state. With the new recoveries, the total number of discharged patients now stands at 7,407.

Ganjam district, one of the hotspots of COVID-19, reported the maximum number of recoveries with 100 persons being discharged. Other districts which reported recoveries were Gajapati (67), Cuttack (42), Jajpur (32), Deogarh (19), Koraput (18), Khurda (15), Bargarh and Bhadrak (14 each), Balasore (12), Keonjhar and Malkangiri (10 each), Jagatsinghpur (nine), Jharsuguda and Mayurbhanj (seven each), Kandhamal (six), Nayagarh and Sambalpur (five each), Nabarangpur (four), Kendrapara (three) and Dhenkanal (two).

Notably, Odisha reported 577 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. With this, state’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 11,201. Four more fatalities were also reported on the day due to the deadly virus. Of the new cases, 260 positive cases were reported from Ganajm alone.

PNN