Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported Tuesday 1,904 new cases of coronavirus infections, the I&PR Department, government of Odisha said in a tweet. This is the second successive day that the state has reported less than 2,000 infections. Among the new positive cases, 1,115 persons were in quarantine while the remaining 789 contracted the disease after coming into contact with those who had earlier tested positive. The new positive cases took the state’s tally to 2,72,250 while the total number of active cases now stands at 21,454. So far 2,49,575 persons have recovered from the disease.

The death toll in Odisha went up to 1,168 with 16 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Most of the deceased patients were old and were suffering from other comorbidtities.

Khurda district continued to be the hotspot of COVID-19 with 221 new COVID-19 infections. It was followed by Nuapada with 128 fresh positive cases followed by Cuttack with 111 new infections.

Other districts from which new cases were reported are: Angul (109), Sundargarh (100), Kendrapara (106), Mayurbhanj (93), Balasore (90), Kalahandi (76), Jagatsinghpur and Sonepur (73 each ), Bolangir (66), Keonjhar (56), Jharsuguda (51), Dhenkanal (50), Jajpur and Puri (49 each), Sambalpur (44), Nabarangpur (43), Ganjam (39), Koraput (36), Bargarh (35), Nayagarh (32), Boudh (24), Deogarh (21), Bhadrak (19), Rayagada (17), Kandhamal (18),Malkangiri (three) and Gajapati (two).

The state pool also reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 infections.

Fatalities were reported from the districts of Jharsuguda, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts. Khurda and Mayurbhanj with three deaths each reported the maximum number of fatalities. Two deaths were reported from the state capital

