Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday registered a record single-day spike of 1,981 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 52,653.

Nine more patients succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll in the state to 314.

Out of the 1,981 new cases, 1,225 were reported from quarantine centres while 756 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported six new cases, Balasore 59, Bargarh 27, Bhadrak 65, Balangir 27, Boudh 22, Cuttack 131, Dhenkanal 39, Gajapati eight, Ganjam 267, Jagatsinghpur 42, Jajpur 60, Jharsuguda eight, Kalahandi 39, Kandhamal 179, Kendrapara 29, Keonjhar 23, Khurda 274, Koraput 97, Malkangiri 64, Mayurbhanj 37, Nabarangpur 18, Nayagarh 56, Nuapada 16, Puri 77, Rayagada 55, Sambalpur 38, Sonepur 57 and Sundargarh 145.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 15,808.

Details to follow.

PNN