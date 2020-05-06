Bhubaneswar: Taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 177 in Odisha, one more person tested positive Wednesday morning , informed Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department.

The I&PR department of the state government released his travel history.

According to I &PR department, the patient is an 18-yr-old male. He had returned from Surat with other migrant workers to the district. He was kept at a quarantine centre after returning from Gujarat.

District administration has started tracing his contacts.

Notably, the district’s tally has gone up to four with the identification of the new patient.

Meanwhile, Odisha has recorded its second COVID-19 death with the demise of a 77-year-old who was admitted to Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Bhubaneswar with complaints of respiratory distress.

This was informed by the State Health and Family Welfare Department. According to H&FW Department the patient had history of hypertension, diabetes and kidney diseases.

The victim, a resident of Madhusudan Nagar area in Bhubaneswarof Khordha district, was admitted to KIMS April 29.

With this, Khordha has registered a total of two coronavirus deaths till now.

Notably, had reported its first COVID-19 fatality on April when a 72-year-old man, who was infected with the deadly virus died during treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The number of active cases in Odisha is at 115 while 60 patients have recovered so far.