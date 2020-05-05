Bhubaneswar: Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 175, official data suggested.

According to state Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department, while three of these patients are from Balasore, the others are from Cuttack, Ganjam and Sundargarh districts. While the Ganjam and Cuttack cases are Surat returnees, two of the Balasore and the lone Sundargarh patient had been to West Bengal.

4th Health Update, 5th May One New Positive Case in Balasore

40 yr Female

Admitted in hospital Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 175 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 5, 2020

3rd Health Update, 5th May One Positive Case in Rourkela 49 yr Male

(Kolkata returnee. In quarantine) Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 174 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 5, 2020

2nd Health Update, 5th May One positive in Cuttack (Tigiria) M 34 yr Male

(Surat returnee) Two positives in Balasore 50 yr Female & 26 yr Male

(Both West Bengal returnees) Contact tracing and followup action is being done. Total Positive Cases-173 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 5, 2020

First Health Update, 5th May One positive in Ganjam 18 yr Male

(Surat returnee. In Govt quarantine) Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Tota Covid19 Positive Case :170 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 5, 2020

According to state government data as of Tuesday evening, 175 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 114 cases are active, 60 have recovered and one person died.