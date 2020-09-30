Bargarh: Sarpanch of Gaurenmunda panchayat in Bargarh district has been fined Rs 1 lakh Wednesday for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Block Development Officer (BDO) of Gaisilet block in the district Niranjan Sa has imposed the fine on Sarapanch Malaba Sahu for conducting congregation of around 150 villagers at the block office premises Tuesday.

According to a source, Sahu along with some villagers had gheraoed the BDO office Tuesday afternoon as a protest against kerosene scam under PDS scam.

The BDO alleged that the Sarpanch had not taken any prior permission to organise the congregation. Due to the COVID-19 situation, congregation of such huge persons in limited space is against the COVID-19 guidelines.

For this the district administration has imposed Rs 1 lakh penalty on the Sarpanch for his unlawful act.

Sahu had been directed to submit the penalty amount at the BDO office within three days. Action will be taken against him if he fails to submit the amount, added BDO Niranjan Sa.

