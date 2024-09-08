Keonjhar: Nandipada police Saturday registered an FIR against the elder brother-in-law of Pandado Gram Panchayat sarpanch, under this block in Keonjhar district, for allegedly threatening the Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO), a woman belonging to a Scheduled Tribe (ST), and using casteist slurs.

Police said Sasmita Ojha serves as the sarpanch of Pandalo Gram Panchayat where Urmila Murmu works as the PEO.

As per Murmu’s allegations, Ojha never showed up at the Panchayat office ever since she was elected, and, instead, conducted all official work from her house. Murmu said when she was returning from Ojha’s house, where she had gone for some official work September 4, 2024, the latter’s elder brother-in-law, Nikunja Bihari Ojha, stopped her near a canal. He abused her using casteist slurs and even issued threats for visiting the sarpanch’s residence despite being a member of a tribal community.

“He also forcibly took away the government files I was carrying,” Murmu alleged in the FIR.

She said Nikunja, along with one Surendra Raut, barged into her house and repeated the threats and abuses.

Following this, Murmu, along with other members of the Hatadihi PEO association, made a written complaint to the Block Development Officer (BDO), Soumyashree Panigrahi, and also warned to go on a ‘pendown’ strike if the accused was not arrested immediately. Panigrahi thereafter asked the Nandipada police station to file an FIR and initiate action, September 6.

