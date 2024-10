Bhubaneswar: In view of the impending cyclone, Odisha government Monday announced closure of schools in 14 districts from October 23 to October 25, the I & PR Department informed.

All schools in the following districts will remain closed for three days due to the possible cyclone:

Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Cuttack.

PNN