Bhubaneswar: The Home department Friday asked the staffers of state secretariat to come to the office early February 15, when the Odisha Congress would be observing a state-wide bandh on the issue of fuel price rise.

The department has asked the employees to report to the office latest by 9:30 am owing to the likely obstructions on the way to the office on the day.

The department has also planned to take a slew of measures to ensure smooth entry of the staffers on the day. It has been decided that the front gates of the Lok Seva Bhawan would be closed at 10:15 am on the day while all other passages would be regulated through the rear gate.

The department has also tightened the security for the entrants on the day. Mandatory checking of ID cards and passes will be enforced while vehicles without passes would not be allowed to enter the premises of the office.

The department has also decided to scrutinise the entry of people having business and others works. The entry of such persons would now be allowed only with the prior appointment of the Special Secretary of the Home department on the day. All departments have been asked to make plans for the day accordingly.