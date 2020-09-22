Bhubaneswar: The state has witnessed 21 per cent growth in farmers’ registration for procurement of paddy for 2020-21 Kharif season. About 14.97 lakh farmers have registered their names through the online portal for upcoming Kharif paddy procurement season.

Notably, about 12.35 lakh farmers had registered their names for sale of Kharif paddy during 2019-20. Hence, nearly 2.61 lakh more farmers have registered for this season as compared to the previous year’s.

Online registration of farmers has been executed smoothly by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government.

Altogether 2,854 designated primary agricultural cooperative society (PACs) and large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPs) participated in the farmers’ registration process in the 30 districts. Last year, 2,818 PACs/LAMPs had participated in the process.